Duren supplied 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Sunday's 130-77 win over the Nets.

Duren stayed hot against Brooklyn. He now has three straight 20-point double-doubles under his belt and has been remarkably consistent over his past ten games. The first time all-star is averaging 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds, while scoring no fewer than 14 points in that span.