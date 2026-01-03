default-cbs-image
Duren (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one week, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Duren sprained his ankle during Thursday's loss to the Heat, and the issue will prevent him from playing for at least one week. With Duren and Tobias Harris (hip) out, Paul Reed, Isaiah Stewart and Ronald Holland should see increased playing time going forward.

