Duren logged 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 122-113 loss to the Bucks.

Duren led all Pistons in rebounds while ending as one of five players with a double-digit point total to end as the lone player with a double-double in a losing effort. Duren has posted a double-double in 21 games this season, including in 13 of his last 15 appearances.