Duren closed Friday's 142-115 victory over the Hawks with 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes.

Duren notched his seventh game with at least two blocks in Friday's blowout win. The star big man also did not record a turnover for just the second game this season. The 22-year-old center is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 18.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 29.2 minutes per game thus far.