Duren suffered a right ankle injury midway through the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Raptors and is questionable to return for the second half.

Per Mike Curtis of The Detroit News, Duren appeared to suffer the injury in question when he backpedaled into the foot of the Raptors' Precious Achiuwa and landed awkwardly. If Duren is unable to finish the game, the Pistons would likely have to turn to power forward Isaiah Stewart to cover most of the minutes at center the rest of the way, given that Nerlens Noel (personal) and Marvin Bagley (hand) are out and trade-deadline pickup James Wiseman isn't yet available to make his Detroit debut. Duren tallied one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes before exiting the contest.