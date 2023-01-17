Duren (ankle) didn't travel with the Pistons to France on Monday ahead of their upcoming game Thursday against the Bulls in Paris, but the center is hoping to arrive in time for the contest, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

A sore right ankle had kept Duren from playing in each of the Pistons' last five games, but according to Edwards, a misplaced passport is the reason behind why he didn't travel with the team to France. The team is working toward getting Duren a new passport so he can join the team by Thursday, but since he'll miss out on an opportunity to practice Tuesday, he's looking unlikely to be available even if he arrives in time for Thursday's game. If that's the case, Isaiah Stewart could be in line for another start at center, allowing players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Livers and Kevin Knox to see more time at forward.