Duren closed Saturday's 124-115 loss to Indiana with six points (3-3 FG), three rebounds and two blocks across 18 minutes.
Duren continues to log consistent minutes for the Pistons, although his production has dwindled since his impressive debut. The rookie did manage a pair of blocked shots to somewhat salvage his evening, barely enough to keep him on standard league rosters. The upside is very apparent but it could be a few weeks, if not months until he is unleashed. He remains a viable asset in standard formats, as long as immediate production is not required.
