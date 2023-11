Duren (ankle) will be available to face the Magic on Thursday and will start at center.

Duren was considered a game-time call for Thursday but will end up being available, and he should provide a gigantic boost on both ends of the court for Detroit. He's averaging 15.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game through four appearances, and he has posted a double-double in each of the outings in which he's played at least 30 minutes.