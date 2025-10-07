default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Duren will come off the bench for Monday's preseason opener against Memphis, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

We wouldn't read too much into the starting lineup for a preseason opener. Duren started all 78 games he played in last season, so this is likely just J.B. Bickerstaff tinkering with some rotations for their first exhibition game of the season.

More News