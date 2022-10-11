Coach Dwayne Casey indicated Tuesday that Duren (shoulder) will take part in the evening's contest against the Thunder, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Duren has been battling lingering shoulder soreness the last few days, but it doesn't appear the issue is serious enough to prevent him from taking the floor Tuesday. He didn't play last Friday against the Pelicans but posted 14 points and two boards over 24 minutes against the Knicks last Tuesday.