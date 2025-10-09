Pistons' Jalen Duren: Won't go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bucks, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Duren can continue to be considered day-to-day while dealing with hamstring tightness. Isaiah Stewart will draw the start at center in Thursday's exhibition. Duren's next chance to see preseason action will arrive Tuesday in Cleveland.
