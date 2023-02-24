Duren has been ruled out for Saturday's contest against the Raptors due to bilateral ankle soreness.

Duren tweaked his ankle before the All-Star break, but the issue hasn't caused him to miss time until now. In his absence, James Wiseman figures to get his first start as a Piston, while Isaiah Livers and Marvin Bagley (hand) could see sizable roles off the bench. Duren's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Charlotte.