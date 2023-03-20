Duren (head) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Duren left Sunday's loss to Miami due to a head injury and will miss at least one additional contest. In his absence, Eugene Omoruyi is a candidate for increased minutes behind James Wiseman. Duren's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Toronto.
