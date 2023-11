Duren won't be able to return to Friday's game against the 76ers due to a right ankle injury. He finished with four points (2-5 FG), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes.

Duren's ankle has flared up several times this season, so this is really unfortunate. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls. If he's forced to miss time, Marvin Bagley will likely pick up the bulk of Duren's minutes.