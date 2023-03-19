Duren won't return to Sunday's game against the Heat due to a head injury, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Duren played nine minutes off the bench Sunday and tallied two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one block prior to heading to the locker room in the third quarter. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against Atlanta.
