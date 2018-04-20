Nelson averaged 4.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 50 games played with the Pelicans and Pistons during the 2017-18 season.

At 35 years old, Nelson's 14th NBA season indicated that the end is coming soon for his career, as his minutes, points, assists, rebounds and just about every other statistical category declined drastically from years prior. The former Saint Joseph's standout will be a free agent this summer and it won't be surprising if he considers retirement.