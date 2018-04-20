Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Career is winding down
Nelson averaged 4.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 50 games played with the Pelicans and Pistons during the 2017-18 season.
At 35 years old, Nelson's 14th NBA season indicated that the end is coming soon for his career, as his minutes, points, assists, rebounds and just about every other statistical category declined drastically from years prior. The former Saint Joseph's standout will be a free agent this summer and it won't be surprising if he considers retirement.
More News
-
Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Pours in 12 points off bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Dishes five assists Sunday•
-
Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Available Friday•
-
Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Questionable Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Dealt to Detroit•
-
Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Yet to take physical•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....