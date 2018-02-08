Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Dealt to Detroit
Nelson will be traded from the Bulls to the Pistons in exchange for Willie Reed, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Nelson was originally traded from the Pelicans to the Bulls early last week, but is now on the move once again and is set to join the Pistons. Detroit is currently without starter Reggie Jackson (ankle) and a timetable has yet to be established for his return, so Nelson should provide some added depth at point guard in the meantime. Look for Nelson to slot in behind Ish Smith, likely battling with Langston Galloway and Dwight Buycks for the leftover reserve minutes in the backcourt. Despite the change in scenery, Nelson still shouldn't be an overly attractive fantasy option considering his likely role.
More News
-
Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Yet to take physical•
-
Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Will remain with Bulls following trade•
-
Bulls' Jameer Nelson: Traded to Bulls, to be waived•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Nears double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Jameer Nelson: Will miss another game•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...