Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Dealt to Detroit

Nelson will be traded from the Bulls to the Pistons in exchange for Willie Reed, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Nelson was originally traded from the Pelicans to the Bulls early last week, but is now on the move once again and is set to join the Pistons. Detroit is currently without starter Reggie Jackson (ankle) and a timetable has yet to be established for his return, so Nelson should provide some added depth at point guard in the meantime. Look for Nelson to slot in behind Ish Smith, likely battling with Langston Galloway and Dwight Buycks for the leftover reserve minutes in the backcourt. Despite the change in scenery, Nelson still shouldn't be an overly attractive fantasy option considering his likely role.