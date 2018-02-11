Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Dishes five assists Sunday
Nelson totaled six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds across 19 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 loss to the Hawks.
In Nelson's first game playing with the team, he posted pedestrian numbers, but totals that were solid contributions off the bench for the minutes he was given. Nelson won't hold much stock on the Pistons with a crowded backcourt, but Sunday showed he's still capable of dishing the ball to the team's playmakers, which is enough to continue earning minutes off the bench.
