Pistons' Jameer Nelson: Pours in 12 points off bench Monday
Nelson registered 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 20 minutes in Monday's 118-103 loss to the Pelicans.
Nelson certainly wasn't shy in his second game with his new team, hoisting up 12 shots in just 20 minutes off the bench. With Reggie Jackson (ankle) out for another few weeks and Ish Smith struggling to lead an offense for the Pistons, Nelson is positioning himself for more minutes due to a solid first two games with the team. He has 10 assists in two games for the Pistons, and Monday night he showed what he could bring to the table from a scoring standpoint, albeit it wasn't the best performance from three-point range.
