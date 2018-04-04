Pistons' James Ennis: Available to play Wednesday

Ennis (hand) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Ennis missed Sunday's matchup against the Nets with a hand injury, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious, as he's been cleared for a return after a one-game layoff. He'll slot back in as depth on the wing, likely looking at minutes in the upper-teens or low-20s if the hand holds up. Due to his workload, Ennis doesn't have much upside for fantasy purposes.