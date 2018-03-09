Pistons' James Ennis: Back in starting lineup Friday

Ennis will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bulls, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Ennis was moved to the bench for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with coach Stan Van Gundy looking to change things up, but he will now make his return to the starting five while rookie Luke Kennard heads back to a role off the bench. Even as a reserve, Ennis still played 36 minutes and posted 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in that time, and he'll likely take on a similar dosage again Friday against the Bulls.