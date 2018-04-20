Pistons' James Ennis: Best season to date

Ennis recorded 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 72 games played with the Grizzlies and Pistons in 2017-18.

Ennis had his best season of his career in 2017-18 mainly because he was able to see the floor for 72 games and scored a personal-high 1,604 total points. The Long Beach State product proved his case to stay with the Pistons, although he will be a free agent once the season officially concludes.