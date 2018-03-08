Pistons' James Ennis: Leads bench with 14 points
Ennis scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 overtime loss to Toronto.
Since joining the Pistons, Ennis has averaged 9.5 points in 11 games. Returning to the bench after a short stint in the starting lineup, the forward led the bench with 14 points. After arriving in Detroit, Ennis' offense has been inconsistent. For example, after scoring a season-high 21 points in a start on March 3, he followed up by scoring a combined 10 points in his next two starts. As a result, his stay in the starting lineup ended. If Ennis can provide more consistency as a scorer from the bench, he will prove valuable as Detroit tries to stay alive in the playoff race.
