Play

Pistons' James Ennis: Moving to bench Wednesday

Ennis will move to the bench Wednesday against the Raptors, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Ennis has been the regular starter at small forward, but he'll shift to the bench Wednesday as the Pistons look to snap a three-game skid. Luke Kennard will get the start in Ennis' place for Detroit, which has dropped six of its last seven overall.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories