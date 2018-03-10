Pistons' James Ennis: Produces in return to first unit
Ennis produced 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist across 31 minutes during Friday's 99-83 win over the Bulls.
Ennis made his return to the starting lineup and scored 14 points for the second straight game through an efficient shooting performance. He also racked up three steals for the first time this season as he made his presence felt at the defensive end. Ennis and Luke Kennard could take turns with the first unit at times down the stretch, but both players should see ample playing time on a nightly basis, though their production could fluctuate due to the team's reliance on its bigs.
More News
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Back in starting lineup Friday•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Leads bench with 14 points•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Moving to bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Totals season-high 21 points in loss•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Starting over Stanley Johnson on Wednesday•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Will be available Sunday against Hawks•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...