Pistons' James Ennis: Produces in return to first unit

Ennis produced 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist across 31 minutes during Friday's 99-83 win over the Bulls.

Ennis made his return to the starting lineup and scored 14 points for the second straight game through an efficient shooting performance. He also racked up three steals for the first time this season as he made his presence felt at the defensive end. Ennis and Luke Kennard could take turns with the first unit at times down the stretch, but both players should see ample playing time on a nightly basis, though their production could fluctuate due to the team's reliance on its bigs.