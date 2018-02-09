Pistons' James Ennis: Questionable to play Friday
Ennis is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Ennis, along with point guard Jameer Nelson, was traded to the Pistons on Thursday, but it's unclear if the wing will be able to immediately make his debut Friday. When Ennis ultimately is cleared, he'll be able to provide Detroit with some much-needed depth on the wing and should compete with Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard for some minutes off the bench.
