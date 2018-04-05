Pistons' James Ennis: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss

Ennis went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in seven minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to the 76ers.

Ennis returned from a one-game absence with a hand injury, but he was not a factor. This was the first time that Ennis didn't earn double-digit minutes since being acquired by the Pistons at the trade deadline. It's possible that Ennis was merely being eased back into the lineup. Still, there are only four games remaining, so fantasy owners (even in deep leagues) can only be so patient.