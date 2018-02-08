Pistons' James Ennis: Sent to Pistons
Ennis will be traded from the Grizzlies to the Pistons in exchange for Brice Johnson and a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Ennis had played a fairly sizable role in Memphis so far this season with a plethora of injuries derailing the team's regular lineup. With the move to Detroit, Ennis will likely find playing time a bit more hard to come by, as he'll be forced to battle for minutes with the likes of Reggie Bullock, Like Kennard, Langston Galloway and Stanley Johnson. Of course, the Pistons could potentially move one or two of those guys, so it could be a situation to keep an eye on. Either way, Ennis should merely be additional depth on the wing and his move to Detroit doesn't make him someone to immediately grab in season-long leagues.
