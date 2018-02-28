Pistons' James Ennis: Starting over Stanley Johnson on Wednesday

Ennis will draw the start over Stanley Johnson for Wednesday's tilt against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

It's unclear why Ennis is starting over Johnson, though coach Stan Van Gundy has been known to vary his rotations. In the six games since joining Detroit, Ennis has averaged 9.2 points and 3.2 rebounds across 19.5 minutes.

