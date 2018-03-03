Pistons' James Ennis: Totals season-high 21 points in loss
Ennis provided 21 points (8-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes during a 115-106 overtime loss to the Magic on Friday.
The 21 points marked a season high for Ennis who got hot on the offensive end after receiving the start. The four three-pointers also marked a season high as he only missed one field goal attempt in total. Ennis hasn't scored in double figures in consecutive games since joining the Pistons, so a repeat performance isn't likely.
More News
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Starting over Stanley Johnson on Wednesday•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Will be available Sunday against Hawks•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Won't play Friday•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Questionable to play Friday•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Sent to Pistons•
-
Grizzlies' James Ennis: Returns to action in loss to Detroit•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...