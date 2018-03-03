Pistons' James Ennis: Totals season-high 21 points in loss

Ennis provided 21 points (8-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes during a 115-106 overtime loss to the Magic on Friday.

The 21 points marked a season high for Ennis who got hot on the offensive end after receiving the start. The four three-pointers also marked a season high as he only missed one field goal attempt in total. Ennis hasn't scored in double figures in consecutive games since joining the Pistons, so a repeat performance isn't likely.