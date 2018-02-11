Pistons' James Ennis: Will be available Sunday against Hawks
Ennis will be suited up for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Ennis was not ready in time for Friday's loss to the Clippers but the new addition could get some minutes off the bench Sunday. The Pistons may choose to keep Ennis on the bench for the contest, given that he is still probably unfamiliar with his new team.
