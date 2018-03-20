Pistons' James Ennis: Will come off bench Monday

Ennis will come off the bench Monday against the Kings as Stanley Johnson moves back into the starting lineup, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Ennis will move back to the bench after starting the past four games. With Johnson moving into the starting five, Ennis could see a decrease in his minutes.

