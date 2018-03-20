Pistons' James Ennis: Will come off bench Monday
Ennis will come off the bench Monday against the Kings as Stanley Johnson moves back into the starting lineup, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Ennis will move back to the bench after starting the past four games. With Johnson moving into the starting five, Ennis could see a decrease in his minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Produces in return to first unit•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Back in starting lineup Friday•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Leads bench with 14 points•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Moving to bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Totals season-high 21 points in loss•
-
Pistons' James Ennis: Starting over Stanley Johnson on Wednesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...