Pistons' James Ennis: Won't play Friday

Ennis, who was acquired from the Grizzlies on Thursday, won't be available for Friday's contest against the Clippers due to travel constraints, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Following his trade to Pistons a day earlier, Ennis was unable to to hop a flight to Detroit as a result of bad weather and will instead meet his new team in Atlanta in advance of the Pistons' game against the Hawks on Sunday. Ennis' exact role with Detroit is up in the air at the moment, but he could take away some minutes from the likes of Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard, Stanley Johnson, Anthony Tolliver and Reggie Bullock.