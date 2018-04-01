Pistons' James Ennis: Won't play Sunday vs. Nets

Ennis won't play in Sunday's game against the Nets due to a hand injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The specifics of Ennis' hand injury haven't been disclosed and it's unclear how long it will take him to recover from the injury. Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard will figure to see minutes increases while Ennis is out. Looking ahead, Ennis' first chance to return will be on Wednesday against Philadelphia.