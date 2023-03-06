Wiseman (knee) will be available to play Monday against the Trail Blazers.

Wiseman should see his minutes in the mid-20s Monday evening, and he'll look to bounce back from a tough, 1-of-6 shooting performance with a much more preferable matchup against Portland. He could be someone to think about rolling the dice on in deep leagues, although his play has been too inconsistent to depend on him in standard, 12-team leagues.