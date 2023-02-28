Wiseman amassed 23 points (9-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and seven rebounds in 27 minutes during Monday's 117-106 loss to the Hornets.

Making his second straight start, Wiseman had his best scoring performance yet as a member of the Pistons, and his second-best of the season after the 30 he dropped on the Nets just before Christmas while still with the Warriors. Wiseman is quickly regaining the luster he'd lost over the last few seasons after being the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he'll need to stay healthy to fully shake off the bust label.