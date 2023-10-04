Coach Monty Williams said Wednesday that Wiseman and Marvin Bagley are competing to serve as Jalen Duren's backup, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It's no surprise that Duren will be operating as the starting center, but Williams suggested that there will likely only be room in the rotation for one of Wiseman or Bagley. Wiseman's role increased after being traded from the Warriors to the Pistons last year, as he averaged 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game over 24 appearances with Detroit, but it sounds as though he could have more trouble finding consistent playing time under his new head coach.