Wiseman totaled 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Saturday's 146-114 loss to the Bucks.

Wiseman led all Pistons bench players in scoring, rebounds and assists while setting a season-high in assists and posting his third straight game with at least 10 points. Wiseman has reached the double-digit point total in five contests this year and has averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists over his last three games.