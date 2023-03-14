Wiseman totaled 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 24 minutes during Monday's 117-97 win over the Pacers.

The former Warrior led the Pistons in rebounding while supplying one of the team's three double-doubles as Detroit won for the first time in over a month. Wiseman has started nine straight games and delivered three double-doubles over that stretch, averaging 14.0 points, 9.2 boards and 1.3 blocks while shooting 61.1 percent from the floor as he finally begins to show some of the potential that made him the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.