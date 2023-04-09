Wiseman ended with 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 25 minutes during Sunday's 103-81 loss to Chicago.

Wiseman notched his seventh double-double during the final game of the campaign. The 2020 first-round pick had an uptick in production following his move to Detroit and appears poised for a major role with the Pistons next season.