Wiseman posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 26 minutes of Saturday's 89-78 Summer League win over Orlando.

Wiseman was dominant on the interior, grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds (four offensive) while rejecting a pair of shots and finished with a positive 20 plus-minus in the win. After attempting just 0.4 three-pointers per game last season, Wiseman spent a lot of time on the perimeter Saturday, hucking up three triples and connecting on one of them. Though the former No. 2 overall pick has had a rough transition to the NBA, he's oozing with talent and should remain a key contributor for the Pistons this summer.