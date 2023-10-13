Wiseman finished with 20 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 23 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 128-125 preseason win over the Thunder.

Wiseman is competing for the backup center role with Marvin Bagley, and he certainly made a strong impression here after outscoring the latter -- Bagley finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes. Wiseman is making a strong case to earn valuable minutes off the bench behind Jalen Duren (ankle).