Wiseman finished with four points (2-3 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 loss to the Kings.

Wiseman played 20-plus minutes for the first time since Dec. 18. He's appeared in 15 of Detroit's last 16 games, averaging 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 17.8 minutes per game. However, barring an injury to Jalen Duren, Wiseman doesn't have much fantasy value.