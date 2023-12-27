Wiseman provided zero points (0-2 FG) and two rebounds across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to Brooklyn.
Wiseman continues to offer nothing in Detroit, failing to score in 12 minutes of playing time. After a brief period during which he at least out himself on the standard league radar, things have returned to normal. Given he is unlikely to be an every-night part of the rotation, there is no reason to consider him worthy of a roster spot.
