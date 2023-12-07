Wiseman registered four points (2-3FG) and four rebounds over eight minutes in Wednesday's 116-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
Wiseman was a DNP in each of the last two game, however he saw the floor Wednesday after Jalen Duren left with an apparent ankle injury. If Duren is forced to miss time, Wiseman and fellow big man Marvin Bagley figure to see an uptick in minutes alongside Isaiah Stewart.
