Wiseman was traded from the Warriors to the Pistons on Thursday as part of a three-team deal that also sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wiseman hasn't been a consistent part of the Warriors' rotation since being cleared of his ankle injury in late January, but he'll get a fresh start with the Pistons, a team that reportedly thought highly of him during the pre-draft process in 2020. The 21-year-old averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game to begin the 2022-23 campaign but will attempt to carve out a more consistent role with his new club. However, he'll have to compete with promising rookie Jalen Duren.