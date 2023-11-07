Wiseman notched zero points (0-3 FG) and three rebounds in 11 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Warriors.
Jalen Duren missed Monday's game with an ankle injury, but he's believed to be day-to-day. Wiseman is clearly out of favor in Detroit right now, as Marvin Bagley was given the bulk of Duren's minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Will be available Monday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Probable Monday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Poor outing off bench Friday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Double-doubles off bench•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Competing for backup minutes•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Double-doubles in summer opener•