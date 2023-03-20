Wiseman had 22 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 13 rebounds across 33 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Heat.

Wiseman led Detroit in scoring while hauling in the most rebounds of any player in Sunday's game during a double-double performance. Wiseman has posted a double-double in three of his last four games, having done so five times this season.