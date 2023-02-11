Wiseman (pending trade) holds a questionable designation for Sunday's game versus the Raptors, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wiseman seems likely to be available should his trade go through, but he sits in limbo for the moment awaiting the Warriors' decision following some unsavory results during Gary Payton's (abdomen) physical, prompting the team to fail him. More information on Wiseman's future should be available once Golden State decides.