Wiseman will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wiseman will draw the starting nod Saturday with Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined. With Marvin Bagley (hand) activated for the contest after being out since Jan. 2 it's unclear what Wiseman's role will be moving forward. However, Wiseman has averaged 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over 23.5 minutes in his two appearances with the Pistons.
